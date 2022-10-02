Actress Barsha Priyadarshini vacates in-laws’ house in Cuttack

Cuttack: Actress Barsha Priyadarshini has vacated the actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty’s residence. This has brought a new twist to Anubhav-Varsha marital discord.

On August 30, the court ordered Barsha Priyadarshan to vacate her husband Anubhav Mohanty’s residence in Cuttack within a month. As the deadline reached on Friday she left her in-law’s house.

According to reports, the actress wasn’t staying at her estranged husband’s residence regularly. She reportedly shifted her furniture, luggage and other articles in phases.

Currently, she is reportedly staying at her sister’s residence and will move away after she makes an alternative arrangement.

Like we mentioned earlier, Barsha was directed to vacate her husband’s residence in a month on August 30. Later, on September 13 the actress had informed the Cuttack district judge court that she would vacate her in-laws’ house within a month. Since the deadline ended on September 30, she vacated the house in Cuttack.

On the other hand, Anubhav has requested Puri Ghat police station for assistance to enter his house. The police have too agreed to his request and promised to provide all support to him.