Actor Babushaan Mohanty likely to return Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Babushan Mohanty and suspense upon his arrival to Odisha, the actor is likely to reach Bhubaneswar today.

According to sources, the police is likely to record Babushan’s statement after he arrives today.

Earlier, the entire production team of the ‘Daman’ movie arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Monday night sans the actor. The team informed that Babushan had already left the hotel room in Chennai on July 24. Adding to it, Babushan and Prakruti Mishra also did not join the Utkal Divas program in Chennai as the Producer had asked them not to attend the event in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Later on Tuesday evening, a video surfaced where he had been spotted at Chennai Airport following which it was expected that he would reach Bhubaneswar. However, he did not turn up. It has been learnt that Babushan had canceled his ticket on the Indigo flight.

It is pertinent to mention that a woman cop from the Kharvel Nagar police station grilled the actress in the presence of her family members for around one hour.

Notably, Kharvel Nagar Police Police also served notices to actors Babushan and Prakruti based on the complaint filed by Trupti Satpathy.

As both the actors are out of the state, they have been asked to appear in person at the police station after their arrival in Bhubaneswar. While a case under section 498 ‘A’ has been registered against Babushan, a case under IPC section 506 has been registered against his co-actor Prakruti.