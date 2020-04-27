Acid Attack At Quarantine Centre Leaves Two Injured In Odisha

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, two persons sustained burn injuries following an acid attack at a quarantine centre in Kumbhikota village of Rayagada district on Sunday.

Sources said that a minor scuffle ensued between one Dilip Saha of Bihar and another person over some unknown reason at the quarantine centre.

The scuffle took an ugly turn when the duo threw acid at each other. While Dilip Saha received critical injured, another person sustained minor injury following the incident.

They have been admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital for treatment.

A group of people have been living at the quarantine centre following the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, some of them had ran away from the centre.

Meanwhile, the local police is investigating the incident.