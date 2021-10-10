Achyuta Samanta bags Sandipani Gourav Maharshi Samman-2020

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament, Kandhamal Lok Sabha, has been conferred with the prestigious “Sandipani Gourav Maharshi Samman-2020.”

Dr. Samanta was conferred with the prestigious award by Bharatiya Sanskrutik Sambhardhak Trust, Porbandar, Gujarat on the eve of celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the trust.

Breaking out of the limits of the contours of class and geographic limits Dr Samanta has been on the job and this time his outreach crosses the provincial limits. In a ceremonial event held in the presence of Nimaben Acharya, Speaker of Gujarat Legislative assembly, a galaxy of intellectuals and saints.

Awards and recognitions are no mere feathers on the cap for the KIIT and KISS founder but it has become a reality about inheritance of ideals built on a foundation of benevolence and concern for others.

“Humbled to be conferred with Sandipani Maharshi Award 2020 for our efforts at tribal uplift & empowerment at the 25th anniversary of Sandipani Gaurav Awards organised by Sandipani Vidya Niketan,” said Dr Samanta adding that this award is extremely special as it comes from the organisation led by the most revered Param Pujya Bhaishri, Ramesh Bhai Oza.