Accidental firing leaves SOG Jawan injured in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An accidental firing reportedly left a Special Operations Group (SOG) Jawan injured in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, the jawan, identified as Havildar Umakant Mallick, sustained a bullet injury after another jawan accidentally fired at him during a training session in the SOG camp at Chandaka on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Soon, the SOG jawan whom the bullet hit in one of his legs was rushed to the Capital Hospital. After a thorough investigation and treatment, the doctor discharged him from the hospital as his condition was stated to be stable.