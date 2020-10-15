Bhubaneswar: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday clarified the actual flying timing of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his aerial survey of flood affected areas on August 31.

The Chief Minister flew for 19 minutes during the aerial survey, the AAI said.

In a statement, the AAI said that the Chief Minister’s flight took off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 3.42 pm on August 31 and landed back at the airport at 4.01 pm. “All the timings given with respect to flight movements are UTC only,” the AAI said.

The clarification came after Odia channel OTV has raised doubts on the veracity of such an aerial survey undertaken by the Odisha CM through an alleged RTI application.

Earlier the the state government has claimed that the news was fake with an intention to defame the CM.