Bhubaneswar: It has been a year since the first Covid positive patient was detected in Odisha. The 31-year-old youth was infected with Covid and is a resident Badagada area in Bhubaneswar.

On March 12 2020, he had arrived at Bhubaneswar from Italy. He suffered from cold and fever. Even after consuming medicines the flu like symptoms did not go.

He went to Capital Hospital where his swab was collected and later tested Covid positive. He was then quarantined at Capital Hospital.

Since then Odisha has seen 3,38,192 Covid positives and 1918 deaths. (As On 14th March 2021).