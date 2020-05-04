Koraput: Police on Monday seized 997 kg of ganja from a 407 truck near Baipariguda in Odisha’s Koraput district during the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to reports, Baipariguda police, while patrolling at around 6 am, noticed a 407 truck having a sticker of ‘COVID-19 duties’ coming from Malkangiri side.

The patrolling team signaled the truck to stop, following which the driver stopped the vehicle but escaped from the spot.

During the search, the police recovered several packets of ganja weighing 997 kg from the truck, bearing number OR 10 J 8897.

Police seized the ganja as well as the vehicle and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, an official said.