Bhubaneswar: Another 97 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday afternoon. All of the have been discharged from the COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 17 persons hail from Cuttack, 16 from Khordha, 16 from Ganjam, 14 from Kandhamal, nine from Mayurbhanj, seven from Jajpur, five from Puri, four from Nayagarh, three from Kendrapara, two each from Baragarh & Keonjhar, one each from Dhenkanal & Sundargarh, according to the Health department.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3144, the Health department tweeted.