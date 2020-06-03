Bhubaneswar: Another 91 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha taking the total number of cured cases from the deadly infection to 1416 in the state, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Among the recovered cases, 22 hail from Deogarh, 16 from Puri, 15 from Nayagarh, nine from Balangir, five each from Angul and Balasore, five each from Angul and Balasore, three each from Bhadrak and Sundargarh, two each from Cuttack, Ganjam, Khordha, Kalahandi and Baragarh, one each from Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Jajpur, the Health Dept said in a tweet.

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 3, 2020

As many as seven persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state so far, while the total number of active cases stand at 963.