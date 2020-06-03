91 More COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Another 91 COVID-19 patients  have been recovered in Odisha taking the total number of cured cases from the deadly infection to 1416 in the state, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Among the recovered cases,  22 hail from Deogarh, 16 from Puri, 15 from Nayagarh, nine from Balangir, five each from Angul  and Balasore, five each from Angul  and Balasore,  three each from Bhadrak  and Sundargarh,  two each from Cuttack, Ganjam, Khordha, Kalahandi  and Baragarh, one each from Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Jajpur, the Health Dept said in a tweet.

As many as seven persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state so far, while the total number of active cases stand at 963.

