9 Proposals Approved By Odisha Cabinet Today, See Details

odisha all party meet
Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, passed nine major decisions.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, informed in a press meet today that the decisions of the cabinet related to various departments in Odisha.

A few of the major decisions passed in the Cabinet today included:

Continuation of the scheme ANWESHA for providing quality education to ST & SC students

Amendment of Odisha welfare service rules-1992

Establishment of Bagchi- Shankara Cancer care center at Bhubaneswar

Establishment of Bahchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care center at Bhubaneswar

Amendment of Odisha Subordinate welfare service rules-1992

