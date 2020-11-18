odisha covid tally
File Photo

868 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,10,920

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 868 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,10,920.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 41
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 26
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 36
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 65
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 25
12. Jagatsinghpur: 38
13. Jajpur: 31
14. Jharsuguda: 22
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 39
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 102
20. Koraput: 15
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 46
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 5
25. Nuapada: 33
26. Puri: 30
27. Rayagada: 21
28. Sambalpur: 22
29. Sonepur: 2
30. Sundargarh: 82
31. State Pool: 20

You might also like
State

Matric And Plus Two Exams To Be Delayed This Year: Odisha Edu Min Samir Dash

State

Brown Sugar Worth Almost 7 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Balasore, 1 Arrested

Business

Fuel Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

State

All Party Meeting To Be Held In Odisha Today Ahead Of Winter Session Of Assembly

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.