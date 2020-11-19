868 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,11,788

Bhubaneswar: Almost 868 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,11,788.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Angul: 54

2. Balasore: 18

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 34

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 64

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 44

13. Jajpur: 31

14. Jharsuguda: 21

15. Kalahandi: 20

16. Kandhamal: 6

17. Kendrapada: 35

18. Keonjhar: 39

19. Khurda: 126

20. Koraput: 12

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 46

23. Nawarangpur: 14

24. Nayagarh: 3

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 28

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 18

29. Sonepur: 6

30. Sundargarh: 87

31. State Pool: 23