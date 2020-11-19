odisha covid tally
Representational Image

868 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,11,788

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 868 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,11,788.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Angul: 54
2. Balasore: 18
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 13
5. Balangir: 34

6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 64
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 44
13. Jajpur: 31
14. Jharsuguda: 21
15. Kalahandi: 20
16. Kandhamal: 6
17. Kendrapada: 35
18. Keonjhar: 39
19. Khurda: 126
20. Koraput: 12
21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 46
23. Nawarangpur: 14
24. Nayagarh: 3
25. Nuapada: 46
26. Puri: 28
27. Rayagada: 7
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 87
31. State Pool: 23

You might also like
State

Watch: Odisha Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail & Slapped Rs 15,000 Fine

State

Ganja Plantation Worth 17.5 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Kalahandi

State

Rs 12 Cr Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Cuttack In Broad Daylight

State

Odisha’s Sundergarh Sees Remarkable Increase In Covid Deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.