850 littres of country liquor seized from Innova car in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Mobile Squad of the exercise department reportedly seized 850 littres of country liquor from Innova car in Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons.

Based on the information of reliable sources, the Mobile Squad waylaid the four-wheeler near Chandaka and seized the liquor. While the driver managed to escape from the spot, the owner of the vehicle along with hi associate was arrested.

The market value of the seized liquor is said to be Rs 1.70 lakh, said sources adding that the liquor was being transported for selling in different slums of the capital city.

The arrested person were forwarded to the court and further probe is underway,

It is to be noted here that the Excise team Bhubaneswar and Flying Squad Cuttack on Friday had seized 5000 littres of country liquor after conducting raids in Saliasahi, Nilachakranagar, IDCO Basti, and Loila school area of Bhubaneswar.

As many as 15 people including eight women were arrested for their involvement and were forwarded to the court.