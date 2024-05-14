Odisha Elections: BJP makes changes in candidates list, fields Parshuram Dhada as MLA candidate from Soro

Soro: Ahead of elections in Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected Parshuram Dhada as the new candidate from the Soro Assembly Constituency in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Parshuram Dhada has replaced Rajendra Das, who was previously nominated as the candidate of the assembly seat.

Notably, Parshuram Dhada is a two-time MLA of Soro. He was elected in 2014 and 2019 on BJD ticket. However, he resigned from the state’s ruling party after which BJD replaced him and went for Madhab Dhada as its new face from Soro assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers filing for the fourth phase elections in Odisha is concluding today. The checking of the nomination papers will begin tomorrow (May 15).

During the fourth phase elections in the state, polling will be commenced at six Lok Sabha constituencies including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur. Furthermore, the elections will be held in 42 assembly constituencies in the very day.

The fourth phase elections in Odisha is scheduled to hold on June 1st. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4.