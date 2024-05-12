91 cases of new Covid-19 Omicron Sub-variant detected in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported 91 cases of the new Covid-19 Omicron subvariant KP.2 amid the rapid surge of infections of JN.1 variant in several countries. Out of the 91 cases, highest number of 51 cases were detected in Pune, and Thane recorded 20 cases of the KP.2 subvariant, which was first detected globally in January and is currently the dominant variant in the US.

Apart from Pune and Thane, seven cases were identified in Amravati and Aurangabad each. In addition, two cases were found in Solapur and Ahmednagar, Nashik, Latur, and Sangli each reported one KP.2 variant infections. Meanwhile, Mumbai has remained safe from the infections with no cases reported till now.

KP.2 is a descendant of JN.1 variant, which was spreading widely as the primary Covid strain by the end of 2023. However, no incidents of severe cases or death due to the KP.2 variant has been reported in the state.

The state’s genome sequencing coordinator, Dr. Rajesh Karyakarte, has informed that though the KP.2 had become the predominant strain in the region by March and April, there hasn’t been a corresponding increase in hospitalisations or severe cases.

(Source: The Times of India)