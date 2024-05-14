Odisha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah to hold road show in Cuttack tomorrow, Check route

Cuttack: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit Odisha tomorrow (May 15) ahead of second phase elections in the state. He is set to visit Soroda and Boudh and hold a mega roadshow in Cuttack.

According to information given by BJP’s Cuttack Nagar president Lalatendu Badu, Amit Shah’s roadshow will commence at around 4 pm from Gopabandhu Park and culminate at Chandi Mandir Square.

The road show will cover several areas of the silver city including Buxi Bazaar, Tinikonia Bagicha, Dargha Bazaar, Choudhry Bazaar, Naya Sarak, Balu Bazaar, Chandni Chowk and Mohammadia Bazaar and culminate at Chandi Mandir Chhak.

The Union Minister had earlier visited Odisha and campaigned in Sonepur on April 26. Furthermore, the National president of BJP, JP Nadda is set campaign in Hinjili of Odisha’s Ganjam district on May 17. He will also address rallied in Sundargarh and Padampur on the very day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to to visit Odisha on May 20. This is the third of the PM to the state in the month of May.

As per information given by Odisha BJP VP Golak Mohapatra, PM Modi will hold roadshow in Puri and address public gatherings in Cuttack and Angul on May 20 (Monday).

Likewise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Odisha tomorrow (May 15). He will be visiting Balangir tomorrow and is schedule to hold election campaign there.