841 kgs Of Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 2 Arrested

Koraput: A drug racket that was supplying Ganja has been busted by the Semiliguda Police.

About almost 841 kgs of Ganja has been seized from a 10 wheeler full body truck.

Two people have been arrested in this connection.

On a tip off, the police intercepted a truck and on searching it, ganja was found stashed in a secret chamber inside the vehicle.

Further probe in on.