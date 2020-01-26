82 kg cannabis seized from ambulance in Kandhamal, 2 peddlers held

Phulbani: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal drug traders, police seized cannabis weighing 82 kg from an ambulance and arrested two persons by conducting a raid in Kuduraha area under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district today.

One of the held peddlers has been identified as Ajay Kumar Pradhan of Ritamati area under Jankia police limits in Khordha district.

Acting upon a tip-off Phiringia police carried out a raid in the village in the noon during which the ambulance bearing registration number-OD 02 BE 7762 and laden with cannabis sacks was intercepted and searched.

The seized banned drug will cost around Rs 5 lakh, said police.

Police are interrogating the held peddlers to elicit more information.