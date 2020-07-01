8 points by BJD Supremo Naveen Patanaik for party MLAs

Bhubaneswar: In a virtual meeting today Odisha Chief Minister cum Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said that MLAs have an important role to play in the fight against COVID 19. Besides, he came up with 8 important points as follows:

Each of the 50,000 COVID care committees formed in every panchayat of the State has been allotted with Rs.10, 000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. COVID care home will be there in each panchayat. Rs.50, 000 have been sanctioned for this. All the party workers should voluntarily and actively take part in COVID related programs going on in every village. Proper care of senior citizens is utmost important. Aware people over use of mask and social distancing. Refrain yourself from going to crowded places. Use technology to remain connected with public. BJD’s ‘Jeevan Bindu’ blood donation program needs to be extensively propagated