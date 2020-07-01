8 points by BJD Supremo Naveen Patanaik for party MLAs

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a virtual meeting today Odisha Chief Minister cum Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said that MLAs have an important role to play in the fight against COVID 19. Besides, he came up with 8 important points as follows:

  1. Each of the 50,000 COVID care committees formed in every panchayat of the State has been allotted with Rs.10, 000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
  2. COVID care home will be there in each panchayat. Rs.50, 000 have been sanctioned for this.
  3. All the party workers should voluntarily and actively take part in COVID related programs going on in every village.
  4. Proper care of senior citizens is utmost important.
  5. Aware people over use of mask and social distancing.
  6. Refrain yourself from going to crowded places.
  7. Use technology to remain connected with public.
  8. BJD’s ‘Jeevan Bindu’ blood donation program needs to be extensively propagated
You might also like
State

Private company employee commits suicide in Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

1 killed, 7 critical as car collides with Hyva truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Dismissed Biramitrapur IIC Anand Majhi arrested for Impregnating Minor girl In…

State

Bus Fares Hiked In Odisha Yet Again, See Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.