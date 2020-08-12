8-Feet-Long Python Caught In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Athagarh: An 8-foot-long Indian python has been rescued near DSP office in Chandbali Chhak of Athagarh town.

Some locals who were near the office spotted the reptile which had wrapped itself onto the tree in the evening hours.

People violated social distancing norms and were seen crowding around the snake while some others were seen holding it by its tail.

Later, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

After being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the reptile. Later the forest officials released it into the nearby reserved forest.

You might also like
Nation

Good news for farmers! 56 lakh of them to get compensation up to 1 lakh without…

State

Shutdown withdrawn in Odisha’s Sambalpur for Independence Day, Nuakhai

State

Passengers attention! Regular, suburban train services to remain suspended

State

1785 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Tally reach 34805

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7