Athagarh: An 8-foot-long Indian python has been rescued near DSP office in Chandbali Chhak of Athagarh town.

Some locals who were near the office spotted the reptile which had wrapped itself onto the tree in the evening hours.

People violated social distancing norms and were seen crowding around the snake while some others were seen holding it by its tail.

Later, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

After being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the reptile. Later the forest officials released it into the nearby reserved forest.