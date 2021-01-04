Gajapati: The police have arrested eight people in connection with the kidnapping of a minor boy in Gajapati district. The boy had been kidnapped on December 16 from Kashinagar area of Gajapati district in Odisha.

The police has also seized Rs 2,21,000 cash, 1 car, 5 bikes, 7 mobile phones and 2 medicine bottles.

As per police police investigation, it has been identified that the masterminds of the kidnapping were Karmi Chaitanya and Prashant Limma. It has also been reported that a minor was also the member of this group.

As per reports, the 7 year-old-boy was the son of a cashew seller. He was kidnapped on December 16 from a busy market place in Kashinagar of Gajapati district.

The family of the minor found him in an unconscious state at his father’s outhouse after two days of his kidnapping.

A special team of Gajapati district officials had been formed in order to launch an investigation into the kidnapping incident and they have achieved a big success.