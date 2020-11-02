bhubaneswar covid cases
Representational Image

74 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In The Last 24 Hrs

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID affected tally in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area reached 29,310 with the detection of fresh 74 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, the 74 new cases include 16 quarantine 20 close contacts and 58 local contact cases.

Apart from the new positive cases 214 persons recovered from the disease.

Currently, there are 1163 active cases.

Here are the details:

