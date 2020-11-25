COVID recovery
Representational Image

728 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at 3,08,102

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 728 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 103 people from Khordha, 73 from Mayurbhanj, 67 from Sundargarh, 44 from Nuapada, 42 from Cuttack, 37 from Balasore, 32 from Balangir, 30 from Jagatsinghpur, 30 from Kendrapara, 28 from Sambalpur,25 from Keonjhar, 24 from Anugul, 21 from Bargarh, 17 from Jharsuguda, 14 from Jajapur, 14 from Kalahandi, 13 from Dhenkanal, 13 from Puri, 11 from Bhadrak, 10 from Deogarh, 10 from Malkangiri, 10 from Nabarangpur, 9 from Ganjam, 7 from Nayagarh, 7 from Sonepur, 5 from Kandhamal, 3 from Rayagada, 2 from Koraput, 1 from Boudh and 26 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,08,102, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

You might also like
State

Odia girl Subhashree makes it to Top 5 of Femina Miss India Miss Odisha: Exclusive…

State

Night Curfew Likely To Return In December As Per New MHA Guidelines

State

31 COVID19 Positives, 55 Recoveries In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hrs

State

841 kgs Of Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 2 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.