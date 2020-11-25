Bhubaneswar: Another 728 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 103 people from Khordha, 73 from Mayurbhanj, 67 from Sundargarh, 44 from Nuapada, 42 from Cuttack, 37 from Balasore, 32 from Balangir, 30 from Jagatsinghpur, 30 from Kendrapara, 28 from Sambalpur,25 from Keonjhar, 24 from Anugul, 21 from Bargarh, 17 from Jharsuguda, 14 from Jajapur, 14 from Kalahandi, 13 from Dhenkanal, 13 from Puri, 11 from Bhadrak, 10 from Deogarh, 10 from Malkangiri, 10 from Nabarangpur, 9 from Ganjam, 7 from Nayagarh, 7 from Sonepur, 5 from Kandhamal, 3 from Rayagada, 2 from Koraput, 1 from Boudh and 26 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,08,102, the Health Dept tweeted.

