67 New COVID19 Cases Detected In Odisha, Maiden Cases Reported From Nupada & Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: A total of 67 new COVID19 cases, have been detected in Odisha today informed the Health and Family Welfare Department. Two new districts have been added to the list of COVID19 affected areas.

The district-wise division is as follows:

Highest cases have been reported from Puri at 16

Nayagarh reported 13,

Bolangir 7,

Ganjam 7,

Angul 6,

Sundergarh 4,

Kalahandi 4,

Khurda 3,

Cuttack 2,

Malkangiri 2,

Dhenkanal 1,

Nuapada 1 and

Jagatsinghpur 1 (reported yesterday)