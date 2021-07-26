62 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 recorded in Odisha

covid deaths in odisha
Representative Image: Shuttershock

Bhubaneswar: A total of 62 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 62 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,574.

Out of all the patients who succumbed to coronavirus, 42 are from Khurda, 10 from Sundergarh, four from Keonjhar, two from Jajpur and one each from Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri, informed State Health Department.

