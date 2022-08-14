60 Covid-19 cases registered in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: 60 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 14, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,258. The recovered cases are 1,62,043. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 999. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 88.

Details of the positive cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on 14th Aug(till 9.00 am) pic.twitter.com/TU3QkokwvM — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 14, 2022

Odisha reported 488 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 114 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 286 are quarantine cases while the rest 202 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3786 active cases in the State.