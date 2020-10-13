6 Miscreants loot cash worth Rs 20 lakh from bank at gunpoint in Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: In broad daylight, six unidentified miscreants looted cash around Rs 20 lakh from UCO bank at gunpoint today.

The incident took place at Bhograi Chowki’s UCO Bank branch in Balasore.

Sources said, the six miscreants barged into the bank and looted the cash by threatening the bank staff at gunpoint and fled away from the spot in two separate bikes.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and have launched a probe into the matter.

More details awaited.

