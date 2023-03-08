6 killed, 90 injuried in Holi-related mishaps in Odisha; over 80 admitted in SCB alone

Cuttack: Despite public awareness and advice by the State government and the local administration to celebrate the Holi festival peacefully, people went crazy while celebrating the festival of colour so much so that they forgot to take precautions, which is why at least six people were reportedly killed while around 90 others were injured in the Holi-related mishaps today.

According to reports, two brothers -Sujit Das and Chinmaya Das- of Mushadiha village under Kendrapara Block died after drowning while bathing in the Brahmani River after Holi celebrations.

Likewise, a resident of the Salepur area died after droning at Chitrotpala River while taking a bath post celebrating Holi with family and friends.

Similarly, one Raj Kumar Senapati of Buhala village died in Luna river in the afternoon today while taking bath with friends after playing Holi.

A youth of Kandhapalipada village under Balangir Town police limits also drowned in the village pond while bathing after playing Holi.

A resident of Dihasahi area in Cuttack’s Choudwar also reportedly breathed his last after drowning in Mahanadi river. He had gone to bath after playing Holi.

Shockingly, over 80 people have been admitted at the Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital after suffering injuries in Holi celebration mishaps. Out of the 80, the conditions of 8 persons are stated to be critical as they have sustained grievous injuries in their heads. Some others have received injuries on their eyes, ears and bones of different body parts.