6 Injured In OPGC Plant At Odisha’s Jharsuguda

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, six employees were injured in a mishap at the Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) Thermal power station.

Due to some defect in the machinery, hot ash was poured over the employees, injuring them.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Plant hospital. They were later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The local police rushed to the spot to placate the irate workers and restore peace in the plant.

