6 Critical On ‘Maha Shivaratri’ In Sundargarh As Boulder Rolls Down Hill

A saddening incident on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’.

The incident took place under Hatibadi Police limits.

The devotees were offering prayers in the Jatiababa Mandir as a huge boulder rolled down the hill.

It injured almost 10 people, 6 of whom are said to be critical.

The injured devotees have been admitted to the Rourkela Government Medical Hospital.