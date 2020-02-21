6 Critical On ‘Maha Shivaratri’ In Sundargarh As Boulder Rolls Down Hill

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 24

Sundargarh: 6 critical as a boulder rolls  down a nearby hill during puja in a Shiva temple.

A saddening incident on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’.

The incident took place under Hatibadi Police limits.

The devotees were offering prayers in the Jatiababa Mandir as a huge boulder rolled down the hill.

It injured almost 10 people, 6 of whom are said to be critical.

The injured devotees have been admitted to the Rourkela Government Medical Hospital.

