6 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today Highest Ever, Toll Reaches 48

Bhubaneswar: Six more persons have died of COVID19 in Odisha today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Wednesday.

The two new deaths have brought the death toll up to 48 in Odisha. According to the State Health Website Dashboard Update, the coronavirus positive patients died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

Three cases from Ganjam, one each from Khurda, Rayagada and Kendrapara districts, died due to COVID19.

The Details Of The Death Is As Follows:

Regret to inform the demise of 6 Covid positive cases while under treatment in hospital. 1. Male patient aged 80 years of Rayagada district. Also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. 2. Male patient aged 56 years of Ganjam district. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 8, 2020

3. Male patient aged 49 years of Kendrapara district. Also suffering from Diabetes. 4. Male patient aged 55 years of Bhubaneswar. 5. Male patient aged 64 years of Ganjam. Also suffering from Diabetes. 6. Female patient aged 50 years of Ganjam. Also suffering from Diabetes. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 8, 2020

Later, a 53-year-old COVID-19 male patient of Odisha’s Khordha district, succumbed due to HIV-AIDS.