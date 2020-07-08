coronavirus death in odisha
Representational Image

6 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today Highest Ever, Toll Reaches 48

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Six more persons have died of COVID19 in Odisha today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Wednesday.

The two new deaths have brought the death toll up to 48 in Odisha. According to the State Health Website Dashboard Update, the coronavirus positive patients died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

Three cases from Ganjam, one each from Khurda, Rayagada and Kendrapara districts, died due to COVID19.

The Details Of The Death Is As Follows:

Later, a 53-year-old COVID-19 male patient of Odisha’s Khordha district, succumbed due to HIV-AIDS.

