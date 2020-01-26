Puri: Odisha Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) Secretary VK Pandian visited Suando village, the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, in Puri district on Sunday.

The 5Ts Secretary made a surprise visit to Suando on the 71st Republic Day to assess various developmental aspects in and around the village. He also paid floral tributes to the statue of Pandit Utkalmani in the village.

Sources said, works on preservation of ‘Sathi Ghara’, establishment of a museum and construction of a two-lane road would likely to be carried out in the village.

During the visit, Pandian was accompanied by Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Additional Collector Prdaeep Kumar Sahu, Satyabadi Tehsildar Kasturi Pradhan and other officials.

Born on 9 October 1877 to Swarnamayee Devi and Daitari Das in Suando Village, Pt. Gopabandhu was one of the extraordinary personalities of Odisha. His role to expedite social transformation, educational reform, and selfless service to the down trodden people earned him the title ‘Utkalmani’ (Gem of Odisha).