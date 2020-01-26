5T Secy VK Pandian Visits Utkalmani Gopabandhu’s Birth Place

5Ts Secy VK Pandian Visits Utkalmani Gopabandhu’s Birth Place on Republic Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) Secretary VK Pandian visited Suando village, the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, in Puri district on Sunday.

The 5Ts Secretary made a surprise visit to Suando on the 71st Republic Day to assess various developmental aspects in and around the village.  He also paid floral tributes to the statue of Pandit Utkalmani in the village.

5T Secy VK Pandian Visits Utkalmani Gopabandhu’s Birth Place

Related News

82 kg cannabis seized from ambulance in Kandhamal, 2…

Man critical in hyena attack in Mayurbhanj

2 labourers killed, 3 others critical as bus hits tractor

Yet Another Acid Attack In Khurda, Odisha

Sources said, works on preservation of ‘Sathi Ghara’, establishment of a museum and construction of a two-lane road would likely to be carried out in the village.

During the visit, Pandian was accompanied by Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Additional Collector Prdaeep Kumar Sahu, Satyabadi Tehsildar Kasturi Pradhan and other officials.

Born on 9 October 1877 to Swarnamayee Devi and Daitari Das in Suando Village, Pt. Gopabandhu was one of the extraordinary personalities of Odisha. His role to expedite social transformation, educational reform, and selfless service to the down trodden people earned him the title ‘Utkalmani’ (Gem of Odisha).

You might also like
State

82 kg cannabis seized from ambulance in Kandhamal, 2 peddlers held

State

Man critical in hyena attack in Mayurbhanj

State

2 labourers killed, 3 others critical as bus hits tractor

State

Yet Another Acid Attack In Khurda, Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.