5T Secretary Pandian visits Jirang, on day-2 of Gajapati visit

Jirang: Odisha 5T secretary offered prayers in the Buddhist temple on his visit to Jirang in the Gajapati district of Odisha. On the second day of his visit to Gajapati district the 5T secretary VK Pandian reached the Padmasambhava Buddha temple in Jirang area of Gajapati and offered prayers.

On reaching the temple, he was welcomed by the Tibetan community with a traditional dance. Later the 5T Secretary worshiped the statue of Gautama Buddha at the entrance of the temple.

Later he is slated to visit Jhotgarh Irrigation Project and visit the project there and discuss with the local people. Pandian will then go to Munisinghi School and interact with the children of the school. Later, he will discuss various issues with the Parlakhemundi Municipal Councilor and Chairman of NAC.

The 5T Secretaryis then scheduled to visit Ramsagar and discuss its beautification. Similarly, he will review the progress of small irrigation projects. Later, the 5T Secretary will visit the block and talk to the women at Mission Shakti Cafe.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reached Gajapati district on a two-day visit following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed various developmental works on 9 May, 2023.

Yesterday, Pandian held discussion with officials of Commerce and Transport Department and advised them to speed up the construction of Biju Expressway.

Notably, the state government is all set to begin the work of Biju Expressway-2, which is expected to generate economic and social development in the state.

The State government has decided to invest about Rs 7,000 crore for the construction of the 305 km long road, which will pass through 15 blocks in 4 districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput and connect Berhampur with Jaipur.

According to reports, out of the 305 km long road, 43 km will be in Ganjam, 47 km in Gajapati, 158 km in Rayagada, and 57 km in Koraput. This will reduce the travel time from Berhampur to Jaipur from 8 hours to 5 hours. Berhampur to Mohana will take only 45 minutes and Rayagada to Mohana will take only one and a half hours which now takes around 4 hours.

After reviewing the Biju Expressway project, Pandian visited Jirang Buddha Temple and interacted with the students of Jirang College and promised them smart classes by December this year. He also advised the students to work for the betterment of their college and contribute to the development of Odisha.

This apart, Pandian also met some general public to hear their problems and instructed the Collector to address these grievances at the earliest.