5g services to launch in Odisha within 2-3 months

Bhubaneswar: The 5g internet services will be launched in Odisha within 2-3 months, informed Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The 5G network services will be launched in Odisha in first phase and the equipment required for the 5G network have already arrived. The services will be rolled out soon, informs Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier in October, the Minister had said that the 5G services will be rolled out in a few major cities of Odisha by the end of March 2023 in the first phase.