Berhampur: As many as 56 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Informing about the development, the Ganjam district administration in a Twitter post said that 56 people including 13 Corona Warriors have tested positive for the deadly virus on June 17.

The 13 Corona Warriors include 1 from Bellaguntha, 5 from BeMC (Berhampur Municipal Corporation), 1 from Buguda, 1 from Puri, 2 from Polasara, 1 from Rangeilunda, 1 from Sheragada and 1 from Soroda.

The other 43 corona positive cases are 3 from Bellaguntha, 5 from BeMC, 7 from Bhanjanagar, 2 from Buguda, 4 from Kabisuryanagar, 2 from Kukudakhandi, 4 from Sheragada, 3 from Sorada, 6 from Polasara, 2 from Rangeilunda and one each from Chatrapur, Dharakote, Digapahandi, Hinjilicut and Patrapur.

The district administration further informed that all the of them have been shifted to COVID Hospitals for treatment.

With the detection of the new 56 cases, the total positive cases in the district now stands at 755 and the recovery number at 620.

Likewise, while 6 people have died due to COVID-19 in the district, there are 129 active cases till the filing of this report.