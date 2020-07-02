Indian Army Brigadier dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

55 more COVID positive from Cuttack Cancer Hospital, 11 from SCB

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 55 persons tested positive for Coronavirus today from the Acharya Harihara Regional Cancer hospital in Cuttack of Odisha..

The Covid positive tested patients include one nurse, 18 patients and 36 family members of the patients.

Arrangement has been made to shift all of these patients to COVID hospital.

At least 71 persons have been tested positive for COVID 19 from the cancer hospital in last 9 days.

Also, 11 persons have been tested positive for COVID 19 from SCB Medical, Cuttack.

More details awaited.

