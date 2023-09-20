Irani honeytrapped people to have luxurious life, husband used support her

Bhubaneswar: The Tamando Police which is probing the sensational Irani honeytrap and blackmailing case has got to know that lady blackmailer Irani Patra used to honeytrap several people with the aim to have a luxurious life and shockingly her husband Bapi alias Nishikanta Patra was supporting her.

Nishikanta revealed the truth about Irani’s intention to honeytrap the victims during his interrogation today. The police also have got the transaction details of his bank accounts. The investigation revealed that the money was sent from the accounts of three persons. Some money as sent Through PhonePe, while some money was deposited through banks, said sources adding that the police are trying to ascertain whether he has other bank accounts.

It is to be noted here that Nishikanta is being interrogated by the police on two-day remand. Yesterday, the police took him to a rented house in Naragoda and recreated the crime scene. If necessary, Irani will also be brought in remand, said sources at the police.

Meanwhile, a senior lawyer advised people to report the matter if they have become victim of such a honeytrap. People should not remain silent due to the fear of public shame, he added.

Till date, police have arrested five members of the Irani honeytrap gang. Further probe is underway to find others’ involvement in the case.