Two groups of BJP clash during Odisha party president’s rally in Balangir

Bhubaneswar: Two groups of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a clash and exchanged blows with each other near the RTO chhak in Odisha’s Balangir today.

According to reports, the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal along with Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo was going in a rally. In the meantime, BJP leaders Anant Das and Balram Singh Yadav tried to meet Manmohan Samal and Sangeeta Singh Deo and welcome them with bouquets of flowers.

However, Anant Das and Balram Singh Yadav had a heated argument with BJP leader Gopalji Panigrahi, as the latter protested them from welcoming the state unit president and Balangir MP. Their argument turned ugly after supporters of both the groups started to attack each other physically. They also vandalised several vehicles.

Later, Gopalji Panigrahi filed a complaint over the incident and sought action against both Anant Das and Balram Singh Yadav.