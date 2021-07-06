51 more patients succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 51 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 51 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,299.

Here is the list of deaths:

1.A 55 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 36 years old male of Baragarh District.

3.A 50 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

4.A 82 years old male of Baragarh District.

5.A 58 years old male of Baragarh District.

6.A 57 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

7.A 53 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Bronchial Asthma.

8.A 71 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 60 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11.A 49 years old Female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12.A 72 years old female of Bhadrak District.

13.A 45 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 66 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

15.A 40 years old male of Cuttack District.

16.A 65 years old Female of Deogarh district.

17.A 66 years old Male of Deogarh district.

18.A 43 years old Male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19.A 50 years old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

20.A 45 years old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

21.A 50 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

22.A 54 years old male of Dhenkanal District.

23.A 55 years old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.

24.A 30 years old male of Ganjam District.

25.A 93 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District.

26.A 57 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District.

27.A 52 years old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28.A 57 years old male of Jajpur district.

29.A 42 years old female of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

30.A 13 years old male of Kandhamal district.

31.A 52 years old Female of Kendrapara District.

32.A 65 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

33.A 80 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Coronary Artery Disease.

34.A 58 years old female of Khurdha District.

35.A 36 years old female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypothyroidsim.

36.A 65 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

37.A 65 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Congestive Heart Failure.

38.A 31 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District.

39.A 42 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District.

40.A 49 years old male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

41.A 45 years old female of Mayurbhanj District.

42.A 50 years old male of Nabarangapur District.

43.A 64 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Liver Disease, Coronary Artery Disease & Hypothyroidsim.

44.A 44 years old male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hepatitis B.

45.A 60 years old male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

46.A 66 years old female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

47.A 68 years old male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

48.A 31 years old female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

49.A 52 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

50.A 60 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

51.A 45 years old Female of Sundargarh District.