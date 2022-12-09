5-year ban on opening of new private degree and professional colleges in Odisha lifted

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of the Odisha government has reportedly decided to lift five years’ ban on the opening of new private degree and professional colleges in the State.

According to reports, the High-Power Committee (HPC) during its meeting held on November 9, 2022, decided to give permission to open new degree or professional colleges in the state.

The HPC is also said to have decided to accord permission for an increase of seats/ opening of new subjects/streams/courses (including PG courses) irrespective of NAAC CGPA score/NIRF ranking/ accreditation by NBA for the academic session 2022-23.

It is to be noted here that the HPC in 2019 had decided not to grant permission for the opening of new degree or professional college for a period of five years from the academic session 2020-21. However, it had not imposed the ban on the nationally and internationally acclaimed educational agencies.