5 more patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

By WCE 7
Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

Bhubaneswar: As many as five COVID infected patients died taking the death toll to 8,279, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 70 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 51 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 70 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

4.A 40 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

5.A 53 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

