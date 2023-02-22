5 killed, 3 critical in Truck-Auto accident in Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, as many as five people were killed while another three persons sustained critical injury as a truck and an Auto Rickshaw collided head-on in Rayagada district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place at a distance of 4 km from Kereda in the Andhra-Odisha boarder.

As per reports, eight people including men and women were coming in an Auto Rickshaw after having a glimpse of Maa Majhighariani at her temple, the prime deity of Rayagada. They were on their way to Bangarmama, their village in an Auto rickshaw. A truck hit the Auto rickshaw and as a result five people died on the spot.

Following the incident, the critically injured three persons were admitted to the hospital in Parvatipuram.

All the persons who were coming in the Autorickshaw are from the Bangaramana village in Andhra Pradesh.

Further information awaited