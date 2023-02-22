Professor critical as student beats him in Jharsuguda of Odisha

Jharsuguda: A lecturer has allegedly been thrashed by his student in PKSS Degree College in Jharsuguda of Odisha said reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the professor has been critical due to the beating and has been admitted in the hospital.

According to reports, the Plus 3 second year student was reportedly late to class and an altercation ensued between the professor and student.

The argument took an ugly turn when the student beat up the professor. The professor has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Further detailed report in this matter awaited.