5 houses gutted, 2 families rendered homeless in village fire in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: At least five houses of two families were completely reduced to ashes and property worth lakhs lost in a fire which broke out in Radhadamodarpur village under Khuntuni police limits in Cuttack district last night.

As per the report, sparks erupted in one Bipin Bihari Nayak’s house in the village late in the night and spread very fast to its neighbourhood to engulf another house. Before the locals could do anything to douse the fire valuable items including furniture, certificates of children, bank documents and food grains stored at the affected houses were completely gutted.

Fire officials reached the spot following intimation and doused the flames.

While an electric short circuit is said to be behind the blaze, the affected families rendered homeless in the mishap have appealed for compensation from the district administration immediately.

 

 

