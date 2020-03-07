5 held in Sambalpur DIPRO kidnap case

Sambalpur: By cracking the newly appointed District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Dillip Nayak abduction case, Sambalpur Police arrested at least five persons including his driver on Saturday.

Informing on the arrest at a presser, Sambalpur SP claimed that the driver of the DIPRO identified as Debanand Ranabida and the store keeper of his office namely Ashwini Malakar had planned the episode of abduction to prevent Dillip from joining his new office.

Post interrogation of the mastermind duo they disclosed the names of other three who assisted him in the crime and they were taken into custody subsequently.

Police will take the held accused on remand to elicit more information on the incident, added the SP.

Notably, Dillip was en-route to his Sambalpur office on February 28 when the miscreants had abducted him from Khetarajpur Railway Station. Later, the abductors had threatened him to leave Sambalpur at gun point forced to sign several documents.

While the DIPRO fled to Bhubaneswar in fear post the attack, he lodged a police complaint in connection with the same yesterday.