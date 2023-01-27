5 detained, loot from Prabodh Tirkey’s house recovered

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Friday detained five men for allegedly looting the house of Prabodh Tirkey former international hockey player.

The former hockey player and his family members had gone to Rourkela to watch hockey matches when the loot took place his quarters in Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar on January 22, 2023.

Tirkey had confirmed the loot and said valuables including TV set, computer, gold ornaments along with his medals have been taken away.

The accused have been identified as Chitta Ranjan Dalei (30), Sukant Nayak (34), Milu Behera (39), G Ganga (30) and Rajka Mahalik (20).

As many as 14 medals and valuables were recovered from their possession by the police.