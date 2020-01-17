4th Kalinga Global Film Festival to begin Saturday in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 4th Kalinga Global Film Festival will be held from January 18 to January 22 here in Odisha. Hosted by the School of Media Science of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in association with FFSI, the festival will be held at the auditorium of Campus 7 in KIIT Deemed to be University premises. Selected films from across the globe will be screened in the fest. The fest will be inaugurated at 5 PM tomorrow.

The fourth edition of the The Kalinga International Film Festival is known as Kalinga Global Film Festival (KGFF).

The objective of this film festival is to encourage and promote aspiring filmmakers. KGFF aims to connect regular movie goers, budding filmmakers and the movie buffs with the distinguished film makers so as to bring about greater understanding of the art and craft of filmmaking.

Films by students/individuals that have been produced between 1st November 2018 and 30th November 2019 with a maximum running time of 30 minutes will be screened in the Fest.

Importantly, there is no fee for submission of the entries. KGFF is a juried competition open to any independent or student filmmaker worldwide.