Elephant Attack
Representational Image

48-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: A 48-year-old man was killed after allegedly being attacked by a wild elephant in Kanloi forest under Chhendipada range in Odisha’s Angul district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kishori Sahu, a resident of Gadha locality under Chhendipada police limits in the district.

The incident reportedly occurred early in the morning when Suhu went to the forest to collect forest produces.

Later the locals spotted Sahu’s body in the forest and alerted the local police.

A pal of gloom has descended in the locality due to the sad demise of Sahu.

