44 RTO related services available online in Odisha Out of 58 services specified by MoRTH in a recent notification to ease the burden of citizens to avail transport related services, 44 are already online in Odisha

Cuttack: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a new notification to ease the burden of citizens to avail transport related services. As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership, etc. can be now availed completely online. Out of 58 services, Odisha has introduced a total of 44 citizen-centric services related to transport in the state including driving license, vehicle registration, permit, off road application & international driving permit through online application process under the 5T initiative.

MoRTH has issued a notification in this regard on 16 September 2022 increasing 18 citizencentric services to 58 services.

Odisha is the first state in the country to introduce paperless-registration system for fully built new vehicle and auto approval of Goods & Contract carriage permit to provide instant service in transport sector.

In a press note, Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical said, “A total of 44 RTO related services are already online in Odisha. The vehicle registration process has been made paperless and contactless since two years. Odisha is first State in the country to introduce a document upload system through digital signature with auto number generation.”

He further informed, “Odisha is the first the state to issue digital documents of motor vehicles including driving license (DL) and registration certificate (RC). To ensure better service delivery and eliminate the delay in receipt of DL, RC and other vehicle-related papers, digitally signed documents is being issued from January 1, 2022.”

Patra informed that the work is under progress to integrate these services with Aadhaar. These services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis once the system is integrated.